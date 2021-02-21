Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 37.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

