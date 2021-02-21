Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,474 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

