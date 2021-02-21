Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

HAS opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

