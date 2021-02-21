Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Livent worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

