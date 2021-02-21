Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) vs. Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thai Airways International Public and Deutsche Lufthansa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Lufthansa 9 3 1 0 1.38

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Deutsche Lufthansa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.05 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa $40.80 billion 0.16 $1.36 billion $2.86 4.67

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa -27.74% -60.12% -9.73%

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Thai Airways International Public on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including living animals, valuable cargo, post and dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive goods serving approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries. Its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO) segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and airlines, as well as develops and manufactures cabin and digital products. The company's Catering Business segment engages in-flight sales and entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics services, as well as consulting services; and operates airport lounges. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 763 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

