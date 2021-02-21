The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Coca-Cola worth $177,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 109,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

