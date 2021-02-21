The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.56% of The Cooper Companies worth $99,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.07.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $388.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $393.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

