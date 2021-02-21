The Graph (GRT) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One The Graph token can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $694.40 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.18 or 0.00763039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00042976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00058201 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.89 or 0.04607455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

