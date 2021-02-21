The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HD opened at $279.64 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.
The Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.