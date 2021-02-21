The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,925 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Home Depot worth $498,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $279.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.