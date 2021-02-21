The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of The Procter & Gamble worth $1,782,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $127.12 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

