The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,266,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,646 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.73% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $749,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 915,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.