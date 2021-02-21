The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $745.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $903.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $810.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.37, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

