Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lowered by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.4% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $70,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $478.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

