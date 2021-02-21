Theta Fuel Price Up 70.9% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $482.77 million and $27.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00240773 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.19 or 0.02813218 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,246,307,200 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.