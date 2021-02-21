THORChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63.60 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $63.60 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.67 or 0.00008204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00503243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00094437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00061770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00077455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00412152 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028589 BTC.

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

