Thore Cash (TCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52,705.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $22,174.00 and $52,705.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.04 or 0.00393588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

