ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $11,097.65 on Top Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $11,097.65 or 0.19510000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $962.01 million and approximately $74,438.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.09 or 0.00502961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00093977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00394197 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

