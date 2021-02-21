ThoreNext (THX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $9,287.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00059192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.61 or 0.00776368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00059294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.37 or 0.04531092 BTC.

About ThoreNext

THX is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

