ThreeFold Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 24% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $12,295.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00493255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00090568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00061533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.19 or 0.00449337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027525 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

