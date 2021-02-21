Thunder Token Trading Up 60.4% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $76.95 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.43 or 0.00552110 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars.

