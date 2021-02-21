Thunder Token (TT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.11 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. Thunder Token has a market cap of $71.61 million and $10.11 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

