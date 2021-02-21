Time New Bank Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $545,244.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $545,244.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00747213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00018885 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00039025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.42 or 0.04489519 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

