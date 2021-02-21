Titan Coin Trading 22.5% Higher This Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006790 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007395 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

