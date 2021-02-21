Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.
TSE:TMD opened at C$3.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.63. Titan Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.36 million and a PE ratio of -170.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13.
About Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO)
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.