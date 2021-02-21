Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

TSE:TMD opened at C$3.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.63. Titan Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.36 million and a PE ratio of -170.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13.

About Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

