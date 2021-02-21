Titan Medical (TMDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $2.78 on Friday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.88 million, a PE ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.