TokenPay Price Hits $0.0430 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $945,133.55 and $164,225.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,900.23 or 0.99740617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00140938 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003781 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,992,902 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

