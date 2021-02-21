Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $54.94 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929 in the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

