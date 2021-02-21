TOP (TOP) Price Up 8.7% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. TOP has a total market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00753920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.44 or 0.04557755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039285 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

