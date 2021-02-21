Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 13,435 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $28,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.6% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,938,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,941 shares of company stock worth $4,704,587. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $177.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $181.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

