Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 14,406 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $24,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $136.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.