Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 15,804 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.15.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $268.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.