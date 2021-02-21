Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 158,622 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 195.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

