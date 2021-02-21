Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 65,328 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $39,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $123.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.