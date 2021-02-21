Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 8,596 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.27.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.