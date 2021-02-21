Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $35,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 293,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

EMR stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.