Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $35,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

