Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 965.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 389,218 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $31,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,464,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,303,000 after buying an additional 111,935 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,222,695 shares of company stock worth $90,866,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

