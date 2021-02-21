Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $35,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 780,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 714,784 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

