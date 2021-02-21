Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $844,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,537.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $190.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day moving average of $191.39.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.