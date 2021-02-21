Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $26,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,023,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,568 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

