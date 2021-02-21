Toronto Dominion Bank Has $24.95 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $24,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

