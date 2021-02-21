Toronto Dominion Bank Has $29.78 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $29,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

