Toronto Dominion Bank Has $39.84 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of The Progressive worth $39,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.