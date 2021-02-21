Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 13,430 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Public Storage worth $27,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.26. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

