Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,943 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 323 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 626.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $587,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $486.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

