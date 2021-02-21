Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $34,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

NYSE DG opened at $201.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.56. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

