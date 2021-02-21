Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $29,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $470.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $386.83 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.57.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

