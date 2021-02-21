Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.24% of Imperial Oil worth $33,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 318,734 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 485,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 232.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.