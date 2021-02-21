Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.31% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $34,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KL opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

A number of research firms have commented on KL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

